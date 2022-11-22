University of Florida opens a new midwifery practice
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new midwifery practice is operating at the University of Florida.
Midwives are seeing patients at UF Health women’s centers at Springhill, Medical Plaza and Heath Brook in Ocala.
TRENDING: ‘It’s a tragedy’: Gainesville city leaders urge FDOT to re-engineer a busy road after an 81-year-old pedestrian is struck
It’s through the new UF Health midwifery group.
The care had previously been available at UF Health, but with a limited number of midwives and not as an independent practice.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.