University of Florida opens a new midwifery practice

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new midwifery practice is operating at the University of Florida.

Midwives are seeing patients at UF Health women’s centers at Springhill, Medical Plaza and Heath Brook in Ocala.

It’s through the new UF Health midwifery group.

The care had previously been available at UF Health, but with a limited number of midwives and not as an independent practice.

