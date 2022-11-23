AAA predicted record-breaking travels on Thanksgiving this year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - While millions of people travel to see their loved ones, it’s predicted to be the busiest time to travel in nearly two decades. AAA reported that 54.6 million people will travel more than 50 miles for the holiday whether by car, plane, or other forms of transportation.

While many airports are flooded with travelers, it’s quiet at Gainesville regional airport.

Neel Parekh said he’s lived in Gainesville for four months and can’t wait to see his family.

“I’m from India and I study at UF, I’m doing computer studies and I am going to D.C. to visit, I have family over there basically, “ said Parekh. My uncle, my aunt, a bunch of my cousins, and I are going to be there and some other family members are flying to come and see me as well, so I’m excited about that.”

While some fear canceled or delayed flights, many Gainesville travelers like Kathy Samples are grateful for the lack of travelers coming from Gainesville regional airport.

“I knew it would be calmer than Orlando and I was very glad that I selected flying out of here instead of down there,” said Samples. “This is my first flight out of Gainesville but it’s lovely, it’s just a lovely airport.”

Thanksgiving holiday travels in Florida are said to exceed pre-pandemic travels.

