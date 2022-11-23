Crash in Gainesville sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Gainesville Wednesday morning.

According to Gainesville Fire Rescue officials, a semi truck and work truck crashed into each other near Northeast Waldo Road and Northeast 39th Street just before 7 a.m.

Emergency responders transported two people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Roughly 30 gallons of fuel leaked out of the semi truck, and the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Transportation will handle the clean up.

Drivers should expect delays as they clean it up, and crews expect the spill to be cleaned up within the hour.

