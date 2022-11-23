FHP warns holiday travelers about deadliest week on Florida roadways

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The eve of Thanksgiving is the peak day for road travel as drivers make their way to their destinations. AAA expects 49 million Americans to travel by car this week.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say this is the deadliest week on Florida roadways.

49 people were killed during the five-day period last year.

Troopers want people in north central Florida to wear their seatbelt, prepare their vehicle’s ahead of time and expect delays.

“If you take some extra water bottles, snacks and recognizing there’s gonna be some traffic jams” said FHP trooper Lt. Patrick Riordan. “That’s just the way it is around holiday traffic.”

Troopers say there were more than 4,500 crashes during the week of Thanksgiving in 2021. Most of them happen the day before Thanksgiving.

