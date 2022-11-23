Florida holiday sales forecast to exceed 2021 sales numbers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida retailers are hoping for strong sales this holiday season, expecting about a six to eight percent increase in shoppers over 2021. According to the Florida Retail Federation, more than two thirds of consumers plan to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. The high sales expectations come at the same time as many people are feeling the impacts from inflation and other economic factors.

Florida Retail Federation officials say consumers are on the hunt for bargains more this year than ever before.

RELATED STORY:

“We just ask that whether you shop online or shop in the store, that you shop with companies that hire and support Florida communities,” said President of Florida Retail Federation, Scott Shalley. “So, anybody that has a local presence, whether it’s on the curb, online or in the store, we just hope you’ll support your neighbors.”

The most popular presents this year include gift cards, clothing, toys and books. The most popular toys for 2022 are Barbie dolls and Legos. The holiday shopping season is the biggest time of the year for stores, with shops making 20 to 40 percent of their annual sales during the month before Christmas.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.