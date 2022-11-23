Gainesville Vet Tech weighs in on what pets should be eating on Thanksgiving

PET
By Kristin Chase
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cassie Jones is a Vet Tech at UrgentVet in Gainesville.

She said foods to stay away from is anything heavily seasoned, marinated or fried.

This could be damaging to dogs and cats health.

Turkey is fine, but Jones said to stick with the white, lean meats.

As for bones, whether it is turkey bones or wish bones, Jones said to avoid at all costs.

They can be a chocking hazard or cause splinters because they are not easily digested.

Two things you can feed your furry friend is pumpkin or cooked green beans.

Gainesville Vet Tech weighs in on what pets should be eating on Thanksgiving
