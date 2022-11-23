Gainesville woman accused of hitting child in the head with glass bottle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman accused of throwing a glass bottle at a 5-year-old child, hitting him in the head.

According to the arrest report, the victim was playing with toys when Dorrell Clark, 25, threw a glass bottle at him. Another woman reported the crime to authorities after she noticed a wound on the child’s head.

The victim told investigators he was playing with his toys and “acting silly” when Clark became angry and threw the bottle. Deputies saw bruising and scabbing on the child’s head.

The woman who reported the crime also told detectives this was not the first time she noticed injuries on the child presumably caused by Clark. Detectives found several older injuries at various stages of healing on the boy.

Clark is charged with aggravated child abuse and was booked in the Alachua County Jail on Tuesday night.

