GHS runs past St. Francis in boys basketball, 82-26

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville High boys basketball team made sure the issue was never in doubt on Tuesday, blowing out visiting St. Francis, 82-26 in an early season meeting of city schools. The Hurricanes led 55-12 at halftime and the entire second half was played with a running clock.

Anthony Leivonen led the onslaught with 15 points, while Josh Hayes contributed 13 points on a number of dazzling dunks. Dekari Debose added 13 more. No GHS starter played the second half.

The Hurricanes are officially 1-0 and are next in action against Lowndes (GA) Saturday on a neutral court. The Wolves look to rebound next Tuesday versus St. John Lutheran.

