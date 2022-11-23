Holiday travelers across North Central Florida experience busy roadways

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The day before Thanksgiving is the busiest day for travelers, either on the roads or at the airports.

That doesn’t seem to be impacting the flow of traffic through North Central Florida.

TV20′s Camron Lunn joins us live from Payne's Prairie.

Whether they’re from Nashville or Niceville, drivers say traffic has been flowing smoothly on this stretch of I-75.

I spoke to staff at the rest area here, they also say this part of the interstate is normally fairly busy.

Ron Roberts makes the drive through our area from Niceville every Thanksgiving.

“Traffic has been pretty good it’s been moving. I-75 is normally a raceway and it’s been moving pretty good we’ve only encountered one accident so far, knock on wood” said Roberts. “So hopefully we will be able to get to our destination in about three hours.”

The state average for gas is right around $4, in Gainesville its $3.54 down in Ocala its $3.43.

Live in Gainesville, Camron Lunn, TV20 News.

