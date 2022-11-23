Jury deliberations for Marion County Oath Keeper underway

They face charges including conspiracy and tampering with evidence.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCJB) - Jury deliberations are underway for Kelly Meggs, an Oath Keeper from Marion County, and four other members of the militia group.

The jury started deliberating Tuesday morning and each defendant could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

They’re facing charges including conspiracy and tampering with evidence.

Meggs didn’t testify during the seven-week trial.

The defense has stressed that witnesses couldn’t offer testimony of a direct plan by the group to attack the capitol.

