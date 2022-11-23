Levy County man facing charges for sexually abusing disabled person

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man accused of sexually abusing a disabled person in Levy County is pleading guilty.

Thomas Teehan, a previously convicted 48-year-old sex offender, is accepting a 15 year prison sentence.

Levy County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him last month on a charge of lewd and lascivious battery against a disabled person.

Investigators say he abused the victim over several years at his home near Williston.

TRENDING STORY: Williston Middle High student and mother react to sexual battery arrest of two teens

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.