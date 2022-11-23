Moe’s Southwest Grille partners with Toy For Tots this holiday season

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Moe’s Southwest Grille throughout Gainesville and Alachua is partnering with Toys For Tots this holiday season.

If you bring in an unwrapped toy you can get $3 off your meal and help put a present under a child’s Christmas tree.

“Overjoyed excited just thrilled to be able to provide some sort of consolement or some sort of joy or some sort of happiness. I think that’s going to be a fantastic thing to be able to see,” said general manager Zachary Phillips.

Phillips added that this was something they knew they wanted to do. To help kids in the community that is less fortunate.

“The biggest thing that I’m excited for is to see how much we can spread, how much we can give, and how much our community can give back.”

Phillips said this opportunity to help children is personal for him.

“I was one of those children where Christmas was very hard for us so the people that would love those presents care. Seeing people that would come out of the woodworks that would come from their schools come from churches come from different restaurants just to drop off some toys.”

So you can go to local Moe’s for kids this Christmas.

