No injuries after Ocala Fire Rescue put out a vehicle fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to a vehicle fire.

Tuesday afternoon, Ocala Fire Rescue crews arrived to find a Kia Soul burning on SW 44th Ave.

The people, who had been in car, got out and were standing a safe distance away.

Crews were able to put out the flames quickly, and no one was injured.

