No injuries after Ocala Fire Rescue put out a vehicle fire
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:22 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to a vehicle fire.
Tuesday afternoon, Ocala Fire Rescue crews arrived to find a Kia Soul burning on SW 44th Ave.
The people, who had been in car, got out and were standing a safe distance away.
Crews were able to put out the flames quickly, and no one was injured.
