OPD are helping feed families in need

Employees are giving up bonuses to feed families in need this holiday season.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department employees are starting the season of giving early by helping feed families in need.

The employees donated their bonus Thanksgiving checks in an effort to feed 50 families in need.

The families received a Thanksgiving meal including a turkey, mashed potatoes, and green beans.

The leftover money will go to stuffing Christmas stockings for police officers to pass out to children.

