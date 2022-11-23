Paige’s Kitchen: Sweet Potato Salad

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you are tired of the same old sweet potato recipes then you are about to be re-energized. This salad is tasty, colorful and full of antioxidants. And did we mention tasty?

This is a perfect side dish to your holiday meal or a unique way to incorporate leftovers into a family favorite.

The sweet potatoes are so good roasted that plan you should on making extra for snacking.

Enjoy!

Ingredients

· 1 extra-large sweet potato cubed

· Olive oil to drizzle

· Honey Aleppo Pepper seasoning*

· 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard

· 2 tsp of honey

· 2 heaping tablespoons red wine vinegar

· 1/3 cup of olive oil

· 1 regular bag of baby spring mix salad greens

· 1/2 cup candied pecans

· Handful of dried cranberries and dried cherries

· Handful of crumbled blue cheese or crumbled feta or crumbled goat cheese

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

2. Toss sweet potatoes with olive oil and salt and Honey Aleppo seasonings.

3. Place on non-stick foil lined baking pan and roast for 18 to 20 minutes or until tender.

4. Whisk together mustard, olive oil, honey and vinegar.

5. Toss the greens with a small amount of the dressing in a bowl.

6. Place greens on a platter.

7. Layer pecans, cranberries and cherries on top of the greens.

8. Place roasted sweet potatoes on top and then sprinkle on the cheese and drizzle with a small amount of dressing.

9. Add extra dressing to the side.

If you love pecans, then add extra. This is all about the flavors that you love.

While you don’t have to have the Honey Aleppo seasonings it does add a tremendous amount of flavor. It is one of my go to spices.

