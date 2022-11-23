Representative from Ocala will head the House Ways and Means Committee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida state lawmaker has been chosen to a chair a major committee.

Representative Stan McClain of Ocala will head up the House Ways and Means Committee, which deals with taxes and other revenue.

This is one of the appointments made by the new house speaker, Republican Paul Renner.

