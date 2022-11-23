Suwannee County deputies arrest murder suspect from West Palm Beach

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities arrested a man from Live Oak accused of shooting and killing someone in West Palm Beach.

On Tuesday, U.S. Marshals and Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Joetavius Remon Jackson, 37, of Live Oak. He was wanted on a warrant out of West Palm Beach.

Authorities say Jackson shot and killed someone during an altercation over a cell phone. He then left the area and was tracked to Live Oak by U.S. Marshals.

He was found walking on West Duval Street near Shelby Ave. Deputies took him into custody without incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jackson has an extensive violent criminal history and was just released from prison in May, after serving a ten-year sentence for the sale of cocaine in Suwannee County.

