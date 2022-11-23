Williston Middle High student and mother react to sexual battery arrest of two teens

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - After a nearly month-long investigation, two Williston teens are behind bars for sexual battery.

13-year-old Ty Dean and 14-year-old Caidyn Williams held a boy down and annually penetrated him with a curtain rod. All three teens go to Williston Middle High School, but the assault happened at a home in Dunnellon.

William Miller also goes to Williston Middle High School. The video of the assault was shared around the school as the investigation by Marion County Sheriff’s deputies was ongoing.

“For a while, people talked about it a little less, it was kind of a weird thing to talk about,” said Miller.

Miller’s mom, Miranda Stewart says that she hopes all parties involved in the assault got some kind of help in the aftermath.

“Three of them four of them however many were involved. It’s not something that goes away the justice system is a strange thing. They do need help,” said Stewart.

Both mother and son were just shocked this would happen between students that go to the Levy County school.

“...it’s such a small town. Nothing like this would happen,” said Miller.

“It’s the first step to getting justice for the child that this happened to because there is also a victim. Although all of them are minors. It’s just sad and it’s a tragedy even in a place like Williston where you think this would never happen. it’s so sad,” said Stewart.

