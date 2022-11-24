Cutting trees, not expenses: Kandy Kane Treeland gears up for busy holiday season

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Kandy Kane Christmas Treeland in Anthony, is just days away from its annual opening.

John Cramer, who has run this family business for three decades said this hurricane season, the farm got 5 to 6 inches of rain. Despite, the recent storms, he is hopeful about their trees’ growth.

“It really doesn’t have an effect on the trees,” said John Cramer. “It actually increases our worktable and especially this time of year when you’re cutting the tree, the tree has got a lot more water base to it, up in the tree, so it should last longer.”

Cramer said this year, his business ran into inflation challenges with the price increase of fertilizer and other materials.

“The seedling has almost doubled in price that you buy to put them in the ground and then mostly, the fertilizer, the cropping fertilizer we use has almost doubled in price,” shared Cramer.

He said the price of tree stands and other products have increased about 25% in the last two years. But that’s not the only challenge he faced.

“This year I had to go to Canada to get arbitrary this late coming in due to the snowstorms up in New York, up in that area, in the east coast of Canada, it’s been difficult to get trees down here.”

Cramer said he will make an effort to keep the same prices, despite his inflated costs.

“Our farm has just grown and grown with the families that have grown with it and we’ve just always appreciated their business,” stated Karen Cramer.

Their small business brings hundreds of smiles during the holiday season.

