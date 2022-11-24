Cutting trees, not expenses: Kandy Kane Treeland gears up for busy holiday season

By Zitlali Solache
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Kandy Kane Christmas Treeland in Anthony, is just days away from its annual opening.

John Cramer, who has run this family business for three decades said this hurricane season, the farm got 5 to 6 inches of rain. Despite, the recent storms, he is hopeful about their trees’ growth.

“It really doesn’t have an effect on the trees,” said John Cramer. “It actually increases our worktable and especially this time of year when you’re cutting the tree, the tree has got a lot more water base to it, up in the tree, so it should last longer.”

Cramer said this year, his business ran into inflation challenges with the price increase of fertilizer and other materials.

“The seedling has almost doubled in price that you buy to put them in the ground and then mostly, the fertilizer, the cropping fertilizer we use has almost doubled in price,” shared Cramer.

He said the price of tree stands and other products have increased about 25% in the last two years. But that’s not the only challenge he faced.

“This year I had to go to Canada to get arbitrary this late coming in due to the snowstorms up in New York, up in that area, in the east coast of Canada, it’s been difficult to get trees down here.”

Cramer said he will make an effort to keep the same prices, despite his inflated costs.

“Our farm has just grown and grown with the families that have grown with it and we’ve just always appreciated their business,” stated Karen Cramer.

Their small business brings hundreds of smiles during the holiday season.

TRENDING STORY: Florida holiday sales forecast to exceed 2021 sales numbers

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County

Latest News

Cutting trees, not expenses: Kandy Kane Treeland gears up for busy holiday season
Workers stocked the shelves expecting a high volume of shoppers.
Stores prepare ahead of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shoppers
Michael Moore of Newberry High School.
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Michael Moore (NEWBERRY)
“It makes me sick to my stomach”: Rainbow River neighbors react as Williston teens face sexual assault charges