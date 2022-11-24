Gainesville man arrested for stealing neighbor’s dirt bike

An anonymous caller told officers there was a man pushing the bike in the dark early Thursday morning.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after stealing his neighbor’s dirt bike.

Gainesville police officers arrested Jose Piriz-Santana, 24, early on Thursday morning.

An anonymous caller told officers there was a man pushing a motorcycle on NW 44th Ave in the dark.

Police went and saw Piriz-Santana at the intersection of NW 10th St and NW 44th Ave tampering with the bike’s ignition.

Officers ran the plate number and, when confronted, Piriz-Santana told them it was his neighbor’s bike.

He also told police that he took the bike to go to the store and attempted to start the bike with a knife.

Piriz-Santana is charged with grand theft auto.

