Gainesville residents participate in 10th Annual Turkey Trot

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents put on their running shoes to walk or run for the 10th Annual Turkey Trot.

Participants ran a custom trail throughout Critter Creek Farm so they can enjoy running alongside rescued farm animals on the property.

The race was open to all ages and included prizes for completing the race.

“So the trail wines all through the property. Me and Chris Amerman cut these trails and made this course specifically for this event. So it runs all through the property. It’s a 5K course, which is 3.1 miles,” says Daniel Akers, the host of the event.

A portion of the funds collected will help Critter Creek Farm with food and transportation for the rescued animals.

