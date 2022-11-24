Gator Insider: Florida tries to salvage disappointing season with victory against Florida State

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida football team enters their final game of the regular season just one win above .500. The orange and blue missed out on winning a few more games, but still have a chance to end things on a high note with a victory against archrival Florida State. TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell details the matchup.

