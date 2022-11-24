Gator Insider: Florida tries to salvage disappointing season with victory against Florida State

Gators won three consecutive games against Seminoles
Steve Russell breaks down the matchup between the Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida football team enters their final game of the regular season just one win above .500. The orange and blue missed out on winning a few more games, but still have a chance to end things on a high note with a victory against archrival Florida State. TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell details the matchup.

