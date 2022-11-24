Man arrested for stealing hundreds of dollars in gas

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested on fraud and theft charges after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say he used a card skimmer to steal hundreds of dollars worth of gas.

Deputies arrested 46-year-old Michel Castillo-Gelis of orlando, while investigating a theft at a 7-11 on SW College Road.

Sheriff’s officials say he used a skimming device to pump a 100 gallons of gas but he only paid for a little more than 2 gallons.

They say he stole about 680 dollars worth of fuel.

TRENDING:

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.