Man arrested for stealing hundreds of dollars in gas

Man arrested for the theft of a 100 gallons of gas with a card skimmer.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested on fraud and theft charges after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say he used a card skimmer to steal hundreds of dollars worth of gas.

Deputies arrested 46-year-old Michel Castillo-Gelis of orlando, while investigating a theft at a 7-11 on SW College Road.

Sheriff’s officials say he used a skimming device to pump a 100 gallons of gas but he only paid for a little more than 2 gallons.

They say he stole about 680 dollars worth of fuel.

