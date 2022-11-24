Meldon Scholar Athlete of the Week: Michael Moore (Newberry)

Moore leads the team in receptions and interceptions
Newberry's Michael Moore is the TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Playing under the Friday Night Lights isn’t for every athlete, but it’s the only place Newberry’s Michael Moore wants to be.

“It’s the energy, like, you get from the crowd, energy you get from your teammates...you can’t really compare the energy to any other sport,” said Newberry senior MIchael Moore. “It’s got its own separate category.”

Moore is a three-year starter and captain of the Panthers football team. His veteran presence helped guide Newberry to the state playoffs three of the last four years.

“He’s been on some really successful teams and he’s been on a team that struggled a bit last year and he’s taken ownership of this team,” said Newberry head coach Ed Johnson. “He’s put up crazy numbers for us this year. He makes a few plays every single Friday night for us, so he’s somebody we’re definitely happy to have on our side.”

As the team’s top receiver and defensive back, Moore paced the Panthers in receptions, yards, touchdowns, and interceptions. His biggest highlight of the season came in a blowout win against PK Yonge, when he recorded interceptions in the first half.

“That was my first time ever doing that, so it was a different feeling,” said Moore. “It ain’t really set in til the game was over with. But it was a great feeling.”

“He should’ve had five and I give him junk about that every day,” said Johnson. He should’ve had five in the first half, but it was a special night for him. A night he’ll never forget.”

In the classroom, Moore also stands out. He has a 3.2 gpa and loves history and science.

“My mom, my teammates, my coaches, my teachers, they try to keep pushing me that you gotta have those grades first. So, I try to keep listening and hopefully it’ll get me where I need to go.”

Moore hopes to earn a football scholarship so he can continue playing at the next level.

