Multiple car crash at an intersection in Citra

One person sent to Advent Health after a 3 car collision in Citra.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - 1 person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving multiple vehicles near Citra this afternoon around 5 o’clock.

FHP troopers say that 3 vehicles crashed into each other.

It caused a roadblock at the intersection of East Highway 318 and US 301.

The injured person was taken to Advent Health in Ocala.

The roads have re-opened.

