Multiple car crash at an intersection in Citra
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - 1 person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving multiple vehicles near Citra this afternoon around 5 o’clock.
FHP troopers say that 3 vehicles crashed into each other.
It caused a roadblock at the intersection of East Highway 318 and US 301.
The injured person was taken to Advent Health in Ocala.
The roads have re-opened.
