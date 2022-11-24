Multiple car crash at an intersection in Citra

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - 1 person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving multiple vehicles near Citra this afternoon around 5 o’clock.

FHP troopers say that 3 vehicles crashed into each other.

It caused a roadblock at the intersection of East Highway 318 and US 301.

The injured person was taken to Advent Health in Ocala.

The roads have re-opened.

