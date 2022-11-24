North Central Florida Treasures: Life size Yoda

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins gives us a detailed history of one of cinemas most famous characters, Yoda.

The famous Star Wars character who made their debut in 1980 in " Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back " as the jedi master to help young Luke Skywalker. Voiced by Frank Oz, Yoda’s facial features were based on the makeup designer Stuart Freeborn’s features as well as Albert Einstein eyes.

This life size model stands 27 inches tall, and is based on the depiction of Yoda from the 2005 ″ Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith " movie. Pepsi partnered with Star Wars to create these figurines, only 2,500 were ever made.

In a retail setting would range from $1,200 - $2,000, Life size Yoda this weeks North Central Florida Treasures.

