Stores prepare ahead of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shoppers

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Small businesses are stocking up their shelves expecting a high volume of shoppers this weekend.

“We received nine pallets of inventory to stock up for this weekend,” said Grandpa Joe’s co-owner Jason Spence.

John Wineberger the owner of Up In The Attic Toys, a vintage toy store said during the holidays is when a lot of small businesses make their money.

“Small Business Saturday and even black Friday for us being a small business is extremely important because one we are running sells and liked we talked about big box stores a lot of people want to go shop there because of their black Friday deals.”

Wineberger added that the month of November for his store has been a little bit slow he thinks because of the economy. He is hoping more people choose small businesses like his rather big stores.

“Big box stores can get more product than what we can get. But we also carry a lot of stuff that they can’t get anymore so that’s what makes us special by getting products that people are still looking for but they maybe find it only on eBay.”

Grandpa Joe’s sells candy, soda pop, and delicious savory treats. They’ve only been open for about eight months and workers their stocked shelves to get ready for the holiday season.

Spence said residents are continuing to support their business.

“Just to see the smile on people’s faces from little tiny kids to grandma and grandpa they walk into my store and they kind of describe a candy that they had like when they were little.”

Downtown Ocala is having a shop small business Saturday with raffles and the first 100 people can get a free tote bag and goodies from 10am to 2pm.

