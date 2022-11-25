Crash in Columbia County left one dead and sent two others to the hospital

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Columbia County left a 4-year-old dead and two others seriously injured.

Two vehicles were headed eastbound on I-10 in on Thursday. One vehicle attempted to merge into the left lane in front of the other.

This is when the car merging struck the front right of the other vehicle.

The merging car started to rotate and left north side of the roadway.

They collided with a tree in the center median and the cars front caught on fire.

One of the drivers and two passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. One passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital.

