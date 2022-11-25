Florida men’s basketball team loses to Xavier in opening round of Phil Knight Legacy Tournament

PORTLAND, OR. (WCJB) - On the heels of their 19-point come-from-behind victory against archrival Florida State, the Florida men’s basketball wasn’t able to carry that same momentum to their Thanksgiving Day contest with Xavier in the opening round of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament.

Trey Bonham’s career-high in scoring wasn’t enough for the Gators (3-2) to outduel the Musketeers (4-1) with all five of their starters recording 10 or more points.

Bonham led all scorers with a game-high 23 points, but only received satisfactory help from Will Richard, who poured in 18 points on 7-12 shooting. Colin Castleton, who averaged 29 points over his last three games, only chipped in 11. Castleton was just 5-14 from the field, while snagging a team-high 10 rebounds.

The only other player for the orange and blue to score in double figures was Riley Kugel. The 6′5 freshman added 12 from the bench. The dozen points he contributed was a career-high in scoring.

The Musketeers were led by Colby Jones and Souly Boum, who each scored a team-high 22 points. They were followed by starters Adam Kunkel, Jack Nunge, and Zach Freemantle, who combined for 41 of the team’s 90 points.

Another issue plaguing Florida this game, and early this season, is the inconsistency from beyond the perimeter. It’s a carry over from last season’s struggles. The Gators made just 9-27 shots from the outside. In the two contests, this winter, where the orange and blue have attempted 20 or more three-pointers, the team is making only 19-52 shots. That’s just 37 percent.

Meanwhile, Xavier knocked down 10-20 perimeter shots to score a third of its total from the outside.

The other bothersome note for Florida was its lack of trips to the foul line. The Gators only attempted eight free throws in the game, making just four of them. As for the Musketeers, they had 20 foul shots and made 14 of them.

Up Next: Florida will face Oregon State at 6pm on Black Friday in the loser’s bracket.

