Former head of UF veterinary health says demand for vets will rise

The demand for pet health care is predicted to rise, says the former dean of the UF College of Veterinary Medicine.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The former head of the university of Florida’s Veterinary School says the demand for pet health care is expected to explode.

James Lloyd, the former dean of the UF College of Veterinary Medicine, said the market for pet health care will grow 33 percent by 2029.

He also predicted a shortage of 15-thousand domestic pet vets by 2030.

That’s due to a national shortage of vets and vets techs.

Appointment problems started during the pandemic but have gotten worse as the demand for pet health care services goes up.

TRENDING: Happy Thanksgiving from us at TV20

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school

Latest News

Former head of UF veterinary health says demand for vets will rise
A Hawthorne Christmas light display continues their tradition
A Hawthorne Christmas light display continues their tradition
More than 25,000 lights can be seen to spread Christmas cheer.
A Hawthorne Christmas light display continues their tradition
Feeding the homeless for Thanksgiving