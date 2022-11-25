Former head of UF veterinary health says demand for vets will rise

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The former head of the university of Florida’s Veterinary School says the demand for pet health care is expected to explode.

James Lloyd, the former dean of the UF College of Veterinary Medicine, said the market for pet health care will grow 33 percent by 2029.

He also predicted a shortage of 15-thousand domestic pet vets by 2030.

That’s due to a national shortage of vets and vets techs.

Appointment problems started during the pandemic but have gotten worse as the demand for pet health care services goes up.

TRENDING: Happy Thanksgiving from us at TV20

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.