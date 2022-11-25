Happy Thanksgiving from us at TV20

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The TV20 news team also celebrated Thanksgiving with food and community.

With food such as turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and homemade rolls, our staff took time to enjoy a good meal while sharing the news of the day.

A special thanks tonight to you the viewers for being an important part of our home team family.

And if you are in North Central Florida visiting... welcome home... you were missed.

TRENDING: Gainesville residents participate in 10th Annual Turkey Trot

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.