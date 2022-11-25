A Hawthorne Christmas light display continues their tradition

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - As you travel down SE CR-219A in Hawthorne near Eden Baptist Church you’ll see a house with thousands of lights.

“Six or seven years ago we realized that they weren’t doing it in Windsor anymore and it’s like oh man we need a Christmas display. So I and my husband started picking up little pieces odds and ins anywhere we could find them,” said owner Cara Poe.

When you park and walk through the archway reality turns into a winter wonderland.

“So we opened it up to the public because everyone was closing because of COVID and everybody needed something for happiness and joy,” said Poe.

Her favorite display was Richard Mason’s in Windsor which had more than 100,000 lights spread throughout five acres and in 2020 she said he came out to her display.

“His daughter and his grandchildren came and he said he thought we were going to make something great and then that night he had a stroke and he ended up in the hospital and a few months later he passed away.”

Poe added that some of the lights displayed in her yard were donated by Mason’s family and throughout the holiday season they’ve always brought her joy.

“When my kids were little I took them out to the Christmas light so I never honestly met him but when I put up his stuff I think of him and I say a little prayer for him.”

The light display is located at 2605 SE County Rd 219A Hawthorne, Florida, and is open to the public the lights will be on every day from dark until 11pm and until midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.