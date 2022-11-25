North Central Florida church leaders feed homeless for Thanksgiving

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New Kingdom International Ministry leaders prepared 20 pans of food and set up a buffet-style at Haisley Lynch park to feed the homeless for Thanksgiving.

Apostle Devonte Griffin said it took 4 days to prepare 20 pans of food and didn’t leave until every pan of food was gone.

“We wanted to come out and feed those that were less fortunate and didn’t have and that’s the purpose of us coming out here today to feed those that are in need,“ said Griffin. “I’m the type of person, if I’m not going to eat it, I’m not going to feed it to you so therefore there’s a lot of time and love that has been prepared in this food for today.”

Prophet Andrea Davis says it’s important to spread the love this holiday season because she’s been in a similar situation before

“I was homeless and I know most of these people out here and for me, it’s the warmth of having someone to come out and show that you are acknowledged, cared for, you’re not overlooked,” said Davis. “We feel like everybody’s bellies should be filled not just on thanksgiving day.”

Ministry leaders said giving back to the community is something they do year-round. They also have something planned for Christmas.

