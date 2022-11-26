A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 organizations in North Central Florida have partnered to bring a 1.8-mile long Christmas light display to their community.

Guests can enjoy the days leading up to Christmas by cruising through the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular at Florida Horse Park.

The drive-through is organized by St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala.

Guests can enjoy the display along with the opportunity to take pictures with Santa, visit foodtrucks, train rides for kids, games, activities, and ice skating.

“It’s really nice because you see everyone together enjoying everything, making new friends, exploring everything. and it’s fun like bringing joy to everyone else and also helping out because some people don’t get to experience some things, it’s just fun spreading everything” said Vera Furey, a volunteer at the display.

Prices range from 20 to 30 dollars per vehicle.

The festival of lights runs from November 25th, until December 30th.

TRENDING: Crash in Columbia County left one dead and sent two others to the hospital

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school

Latest News

The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland
Marion County Jail inmate dies after six detention deputies had to ‘subdue’ him