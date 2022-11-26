A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 organizations in North Central Florida have partnered to bring a 1.8-mile long Christmas light display to their community.

Guests can enjoy the days leading up to Christmas by cruising through the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular at Florida Horse Park.

The drive-through is organized by St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala.

Guests can enjoy the display along with the opportunity to take pictures with Santa, visit foodtrucks, train rides for kids, games, activities, and ice skating.

“It’s really nice because you see everyone together enjoying everything, making new friends, exploring everything. and it’s fun like bringing joy to everyone else and also helping out because some people don’t get to experience some things, it’s just fun spreading everything” said Vera Furey, a volunteer at the display.

Prices range from 20 to 30 dollars per vehicle.

The festival of lights runs from November 25th, until December 30th.

TRENDING: Crash in Columbia County left one dead and sent two others to the hospital

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.