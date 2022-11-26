Florida football team loses rivalry game to Florida State

Gators loss snaps three-game winning streak against Seminoles
Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA...
Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Entering their final game of the regular season, the Florida football team had a chance to salvage momentum and pride, despite a shocking loss to Vanderbilt the previous week, with a win in their annual showdown with Florida State.

However, with five scholarship receivers on the sideline due to injury and linebacker Ventrell Miller suspended for the first half, the Gators (6-6) weren’t able to overcome their shorthanded issues, as they lost to the Seminoles (9-3) 45-38 to snap their three-game winning streak against their arch rival.

For the second straight game, the orange and blue’s defense was able to force and recover a fumble in the first quarter, when freshman linebacker Shemar James punched the ball free from Ontaria Wilson on the ‘Noles opening drive. Trevez Johnson recovered the fumble for Florida, but just like in their loss to the Commodores, the offense wasn’t able to take advantage and turned the ball over on downs to give momentum back to the garnet and gold.

On the ensuing FSU drive, Trey Benson capped off a two-play, 54 yard drive a 9-yard touchdown run. Benson’s td came 3:30 minutes into the opening period to give the Seminoles a 7-0 lead. In total, Benson ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns in the game.

Florida wasn’t intimidated, though. On the first play of the Gators next Drive, Anthony Richardson threw a 52-yard bomb to Ricky Pearsall to tie the game. Pearsall would add another td reception to the stat sheet, when he’d haul in his second of the game with answered Benson’s first touchdown with 9:25 to play in the second quarter to push Florida in front 21-14.

Adam Mihalek kicked a 41-yard field goal to end the first half with Florida leading 24-21, but over the final 30 minutes of play, the Seminoles were able to score 24 points, including the first 17 of the second half to pull away and outlast the Gators.

Florida State Quarterback Travis Jordan accounted for three total touchdowns in the contest. He was a difficult x-factor the Gators defense just couldn’t contain or stop.

Up Next: Florida will wait to find out what bowl game it will play in.

