Florida women’s basketball team edges Houston in overtime

Gators sweep St. Pete Showcase
Florida head coach Kelly Rae Finley instructs her players during the first half of an NCAA...
Florida head coach Kelly Rae Finley instructs her players during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Florida A&M on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida women’s basketball team rallied from a six point deficit with 1:44 to play in regulation to force overtime and defeat Houston 77-73 to sweep the St. Pete Showcase.

Leilani Correa led the Gators (6-1) and all scorers with 24 points, including, converting an and-one with 12 seconds to go in the second half to push the contest to extra time to stun the Cougars (1-5), as Kirsten Deans, Nina Rickards, Ra Shaya Kyle, and Tatyana Wyche scored the final nine points of the game.

Correa (24), Deans (19), and Rickards (10) were the only Florida players in double figures, as the team shot 42 percent from the floor, while making 20-27 free throws - the orange and blue made their final 11 attempts at the foul line, which proved to be the difference maker.

Florida’s victory on Saturday improved their winning streak to four games.

They’ll continue their non-conference schedule with a matchup against Prairie View A&M on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at home. That contest will be part of a double header with the Florida men’s basketball team playing after.

