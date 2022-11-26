Gator men’s basketball team rides hot start to victory over Oregon State, 81-68

UF reaches 4-2 for the season, finishes the Phil Knight Legacy on Sunday
Florida guard Kyle Lofton, left, shoots in front of Xavier forward Jack Nunge during the first...
Florida guard Kyle Lofton, left, shoots in front of Xavier forward Jack Nunge during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 12:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (WCJB) -The Florida men’s basketball team bounced back from a discouraging loss to Xavier on Thanksgiving nght by defeating Oregon State, 81-68 in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Oregon. Florida improves to 4-2 overall.

Guard Trey Bonham continued his impressive play with 19 points, Will Richard added 13 points, and Colin Castleton contributed 12. Florida shot 56 percent from the field, raced out to a 17-2 lead in the first 6:08 of game time, and led by as many as 23. Bonham is averaing nearly 18 points over his last three games.

Florida wraps up competition in the event Sunday night against either West Virginia or Portland State at either 8:30 or 11 p.m. EST.

