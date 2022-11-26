Gator men’s basketball team rides hot start to victory over Oregon State, 81-68

PORTLAND, Ore. (WCJB) -The Florida men’s basketball team bounced back from a discouraging loss to Xavier on Thanksgiving nght by defeating Oregon State, 81-68 in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Oregon. Florida improves to 4-2 overall.

Guard Trey Bonham continued his impressive play with 19 points, Will Richard added 13 points, and Colin Castleton contributed 12. Florida shot 56 percent from the field, raced out to a 17-2 lead in the first 6:08 of game time, and led by as many as 23. Bonham is averaing nearly 18 points over his last three games.

Florida wraps up competition in the event Sunday night against either West Virginia or Portland State at either 8:30 or 11 p.m. EST.

