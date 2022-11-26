High School Football: Region Championship Games

Buchholz avenges loss to Bartram Trail, Columbia prevails in OT
Six NCFL teams will play in state semifinals
Six NCFL teams will play in state semifinals(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 12:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WCJB) -If you’re in football, playing the day after Thanksgiving means you’ve done something right. Nine North Central Florida high school teams played in region championship games on Friday, with six of them advancing. Among the winners were Buchholz in Class 4A-Suburban Region 1. The Bobcats avenged a regular season loss to Bartram Trail and knocked off the previously unbeaten Bears, 21-20.

NCFL High School Football: Region Title Games

Hawthorne (10-0) def. Pahokee (8-3), 21-20 (1A-Rural Region 4)

Union County (8-2) def. Lafayette (9-3), 41-6 (1A-Rural Region 3)

Trinity Catholic (8-2) def. P.K. Yonge (4-8), 48-7 (1A-Suburban Region 2)

Bradford (12-1) def. Baker County (9-4), 28-17 (2A-Suburban Region 2)

FSU High (13-0) def. Suwannee (10-3), 38-13 (2A-Suburban Region 1)

Columbia (9-3) def. Choctawhatchee (7-6), 20-14, OT (3A Suburban Region 1)

Buchholz (10-2) def. Bartram Trail (12-1), 21-20 (4A Suburban Region 1)

State Semifinals: Friday, Dec. 2

Blountstown @ Hawthorne

Union County @ Northview

John Carroll Catholic @ Trinity Catholic

Cocoa @ Bradford

Columbia @ Lake Wales

Buchholz @Venice

