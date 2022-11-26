MCSO announces inmate death after routine cell inspection

During a routine cell inspection at Marion County Jail, a 46-year-old inmate refused to...
During a routine cell inspection at Marion County Jail, a 46-year-old inmate refused to cooperate and was killed.(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents are investigating an inmate death at the Marion County jail.

At around 7 a.m. this morning, several detention deputes say 46-year-old inmate Scott Whitley was refusing to cooperate with a routine cell inspection.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, deputies: “Deployed pepper foam and their electronic disabling devices to stun Whitley to gain his compliance, but were unsuccessful.”

Sheriff’s officials say a group of 6 detention deputies finally subdued him, then noticed he had stopped breathing.

Deputies say they gave Whitley medical attention before he was taken to AdventHealth Ocala, where he was later pronounced dead.

The deputies involved in the incident are on paid leave.

They are not being identified at this time.

Sheriff’s officials say those deputies have invoked the protection of Marsy’s Law, which shields the identities of crime victims.

TRENDING: Crash in Columbia County left one dead and sent two others to the hospital

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County

Latest News

WCJB Weather
WCJB Weather
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Black friday
Crash in Columbia County left one dead and sent two others to the hospital
Crash in Columbia County left one dead and sent two others to the hospital