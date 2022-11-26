MCSO announces inmate death after routine cell inspection

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents are investigating an inmate death at the Marion County jail.

At around 7 a.m. this morning, several detention deputes say 46-year-old inmate Scott Whitley was refusing to cooperate with a routine cell inspection.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, deputies: “Deployed pepper foam and their electronic disabling devices to stun Whitley to gain his compliance, but were unsuccessful.”

Sheriff’s officials say a group of 6 detention deputies finally subdued him, then noticed he had stopped breathing.

Deputies say they gave Whitley medical attention before he was taken to AdventHealth Ocala, where he was later pronounced dead.

The deputies involved in the incident are on paid leave.

They are not being identified at this time.

Sheriff’s officials say those deputies have invoked the protection of Marsy’s Law, which shields the identities of crime victims.

