Student Loan Repayment Pause Extended

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the recent pause on student loan payments being extended, anyone with loans won’t have to start paying their bill just yet. This pause has been in effect since March 27th, 2020 when former president, Donald Trump, put it in effect due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The federal pause on student loan repayments has been extended through June 30th, 2023; or until President Biden’s Forgiveness Plan makes it through the courts; whichever comes first.

Under this program, advocates want to cancel up to $20,000 in loans for millions of borrowers. But some Republican politicians and conservative groups have stalled that plan with legal challenges.

Even with all the politics surrounding the issue, students at the University of Florida are looking at the newest extension with optimism.

“I think it’s a good thing because they can just feel free to study and not worry much about finance issues.”; Hanson Wu, UF Student Junior

With the extension, students who are enrolled less than full-time have the ability to focus on their studies and the question as to when the payments will begin again lies in the hands of the court system.

