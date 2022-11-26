Student Loan Repayment Pause Extended

UF Students React To The Extension
By Scott Gagliardi
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the recent pause on student loan payments being extended, anyone with loans won’t have to start paying their bill just yet. This pause has been in effect since March 27th, 2020 when former president, Donald Trump, put it in effect due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The federal pause on student loan repayments has been extended through June 30th, 2023; or until President Biden’s Forgiveness Plan makes it through the courts; whichever comes first.

Under this program, advocates want to cancel up to $20,000 in loans for millions of borrowers. But some Republican politicians and conservative groups have stalled that plan with legal challenges.

Even with all the politics surrounding the issue, students at the University of Florida are looking at the newest extension with optimism.

“I think it’s a good thing because they can just feel free to study and not worry much about finance issues.”; Hanson Wu, UF Student Junior

With the extension, students who are enrolled less than full-time have the ability to focus on their studies and the question as to when the payments will begin again lies in the hands of the court system.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school

Latest News

STUDENT LOAN PAUSE EXTENSION
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland
St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park