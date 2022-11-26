World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The biggest equestrian venue in Ocala is turning the horse capital of the world into a winter wonderland.

The World Equestrian Center has more than one million lights glistening as Christmas cheer spreads throughout the event.

The grand plaza is also decked with holiday décor, along with giant ornaments, a Christmas tree maze, a 45-foot-tall walk-through Christmas tree, and a giant polar bear.

Families can come to meet Santa and enjoy evening entertainment.

“We’ve got more characters, more carolers we got north pole café which is our food venue this year it’s consolidated with all the food and beverage. it’s just really exciting lot’s more decorations and a ton more lights” said Justin Garner, the director of hotel operations.

The winter wonderland started November 25th and runs through Christmas Eve.

