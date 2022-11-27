Columbia County Sheriff’s Office captain dead after car crash

A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office captain is dead after a utility terrain vehicle crash on Saturday night.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office captain is dead after a utility terrain vehicle crash on Saturday night.

Captain Charles “Chuck” Brewington was driving a 2017 Honda Pioneer UTV on SW Illinois St in Fort White around 10:30 at night.

TRENDING: Man in Newberry stabbed attempting to break up fight

The UTV overturned in the road and Brewington was thrown out.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating this crash.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County

Latest News

Gainesville man arrested for stealing motorcycle and drug possession
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office captain dead after car crash
He also has active warrants for possession of cocaine and a prior grand theft auto case.
Gainesville man arrested for stealing motorcycle and drug possession
WCJB Weather
WCJB Weather