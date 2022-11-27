Columbia County Sheriff’s Office captain dead after car crash

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office captain is dead after a utility terrain vehicle crash on Saturday night.

Captain Charles “Chuck” Brewington was driving a 2017 Honda Pioneer UTV on SW Illinois St in Fort White around 10:30 at night.

The UTV overturned in the road and Brewington was thrown out.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating this crash.

