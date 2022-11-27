Florida volleyball team downs Ole Miss to clinch a share of regular season conference crown

OXFORD, MS. (WCJB) - For the 25th time in program history, the Florida volleyball team earned at least a share of the Southeastern Conference regular season title with their five-set win against Ole Miss on Saturday.

The Gators (23-5) took the first two sets, before the Rebels (11-17) rallied to win the next two to force a decisive fifth, but in the end, Mary Wise’s experienced squad pulled out the necessary 15 points to claim the victory.

Marina Markova paced all players with a match-high 18 kills, as Sophia Victoria (13), Gabbi Essex (13), and Merritt Beason (12) combined to record 34 of the team’s 65 kills.

In Florida’s straight-set win against Ole Miss on Friday, the orange and blue recorded a .409 hit percentage, but Saturday’s match wasn’t as easy, as the team recorded a .322 percentage.

The Gators end the season winning eight of their last nine contests, including a two-match winning streak with their victories against Ole Miss.

With the regular season in the books, the Gators will find out what seed and region they play in for the postseason, when the NCAA Volleyball Tournament selection show airs on Sunday, November 27 at 7:30 pm.

