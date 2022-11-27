Gainesville man arrested for intentionally hitting man with his car

He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is behind bars after hitting someone with his car on Friday night.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies say Ernesto Morales Alejo, 19, was involved in a fight with another man at Hitchcock’s Market in Newberry around 8 at night.

Morales Alejo got in his car and started revving the engine.

Witnesses then say that he sped into the 32-year-old victim, hitting his right hip.

The victim was taken to UF Shands Hospital for treatment.

Morales Alejo is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

