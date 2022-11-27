Gainesville man arrested for intentionally hitting man with his car

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is behind bars after hitting someone with his car on Friday night.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies say Ernesto Morales Alejo, 19, was involved in a fight with another man at Hitchcock’s Market in Newberry around 8 at night.

Morales Alejo got in his car and started revving the engine.

Witnesses then say that he sped into the 32-year-old victim, hitting his right hip.

TRENDING: Marion County Jail inmate dies after six detention deputies had to ‘subdue’ him

The victim was taken to UF Shands Hospital for treatment.

Morales Alejo is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.