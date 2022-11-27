Gainesville man arrested for stealing motorcycle and drug possession

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after getting caught driving a stolen motorcycle and carrying drugs in Alachua County.

Gainesville Police Officers say Terrell Gladin, 38, was riding a blue motorcycle when he ran a stop sign around 9:30 on Saturday night.

The officer turned on their lights and sirens, but Gladin continued going down NE 3rd Ave.

When he reached the intersection of NE 19th St and NE 7th Ave, Gladin tried to ride off-road through the trees.

After falling off the motorcycle, Gladin dropped a cigarette pack full of a white powdery substance that tested positive for MDMA.

Gladin ran into the woods, but was caught by a K-9 unit and arrested.

He is charged with grand theft auto and possession of a controlled substance.

It was discovered that Gladin also has active warrants for possession of cocaine and a prior grand theft auto case.

