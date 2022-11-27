Man in Newberry stabbed attempting to break up fight

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is recovering after a woman stabbed him in the back yesterday in Newberry.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies say Shantiel Head, 38, was at The Duck when she got into an argument with another woman for talking to her boyfriend.

Head attacked the woman, but a man tried to get between them to stop the fight. This is when Head stabbed him in the back.

The victim was trauma-alerted to UF Shands and immediately taken into surgery.

Head ran away from the scene, but later came back and told deputies that she stabbed him in self-defense because he was choking her.

Deputies confirmed that Head’s story did not match up with statements from several witnesses.

Head is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

