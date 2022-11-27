Morningside Nature Center hosts Cane boil and Fiddle Festival

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Hundreds of people took a trip to the past at Morningside Nature center for the 19th-century-themed festival. For more than 20 years, the festival is held on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

People fed farm animals, enjoyed old-folk musical performances, and watched a live demonstration of how fresh cane syrup was made.

“There’s so many activities people can enjoy and also learn what life was like around 1870 so this is morning sides 1870′s era living history farm,” said Nature Operations Manager Linda Demetropoulous. “So there are people in period costumes and their teaching folks what live would’ve been like at that time.”

If you missed the festival, Morningside Nature Center hosts ‘living history day’ on the first Saturday of every month from September to May to learn about American traditions in the mid-to-late 1800′s.

