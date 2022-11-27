One killed, four injured in shooting at FAMU basketball court

UPDATE (10 p.m.): A spokesperson for FAMU said the initial belief is that none of the victims in a deadly shooting on campus were students at the university.

The shooting killed one man and sent four to the hospital, according to police. FAMU and TPD continue to investigate.

In a statement sent to WCTV Sunday night, FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson said the shooting is not an ongoing threat to campus.

“The safety and security of our students and the campus is our highest priority. The FAMU Campus Safety Department is working with the Tallahassee Police Department as the investigation continues. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE: TPD confirmed one man died, and four other males were injured following a shooting at an outdoor basketball court near the FAMU rec center on Wahnish Way Sunday evening.

Police said a juvenile was among the injured, and the injuries range from minor to serious. There is no believed threat to public safety, but no arrests have been made.

A FAMU spokesperson said the previous shelter-in-place order has been lifted. It is unclear if the victims are FAMU students.

------------------------------------------------------------------

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a rec center on Florida A&M’s campus Sunday afternoon, according to Tallahassee Police and a university spokesperson.

According to TPD, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. along the 2100 Block of Wahnish Way. Officers are investigating “a shooting with injuries.” TPD could not provide details on the number of victims or conditions, or if the suspect had been located.

A FAMU spokesperson confirmed with WCTV that a shooting occurred at the campus rec center, but could not elaborate on the number injured.

Students have been asked to shelter in place as the investigation unfolds. An alert was sent out to students Sunday afternoon about an armed shooter on campus.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.