Three members of the Florida volleyball team earn All-SEC honors

Stucky voted SEC Freshman of the Year
Florida Gators volleyball team.
Florida Gators volleyball team.(wcjb)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One day after the collegiate volleyball season wrapped up, a trio of Florida Gators earned top honors for their outstanding performance on the court this fall.

Alexis Stucky, Merritt Beason, and Marina Markova were each named to the All-SEC Team.

However, Stucky earned the treasure trove of honors, as she was also voted SEC Freshman of the Year and picked for the SEC All-Freshman team. Stucky becomes the first Gator since the 2014 season to be voted freshman of the year for the conference.

As for Beason, this was the second consecutive season she found her name on an elite list. She was named to the All-Freshman team last season.

In her first season in orange and blue, Markova, a transfer from Syracuse, received her first league award, which follows a junior campaign where she was named to the All-ACC Team.

The three standout players helped Florida go 23-5 to earn a share of the SEC regular season title and finish ranked 10th in the nation.

