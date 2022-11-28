Biden administration extends payment pause on student loans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On November 22, the Biden administration announced the student loan payment pause will be extended until 2023. This is the 8th time the education department has extended the pre-pandemic relief policy.

The extension is meant to help borrowers catch up with their finances as the Biden administration deals with the “Student loan debt relief” lawsuit.     

Marth Obregon said she took out loans on behalf of her son and is now trying to get her finances back on track.

“I made a big payment of $11,000 and it still went up because the interest is so expensive and so high,” said Obregon. “I really appreciate what Biden is doing on behalf of all the students in this situation.”     

Romero Largaespada said he had to take a year off from school to work because he couldn’t afford to pay for his loans. He thinks this is a great plan for people struggling like him.

“Not only will it boost the morale of a country that is currently going through a lot,” said Largaespada. “But it’ll also push people to get out and finish their degrees or continue pursue something else, it’s a good thing.”

According to the U.S. Department of education, if the lawsuits are not resolved by June of 2023, payments will resume 60 days after that.

